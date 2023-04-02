Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) PT Lowered to $3.25 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.75 to $3.25 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.15.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Shares of Benson Hill stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Benson Hill has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $237.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $99.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 31.24% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,693.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 40,922 shares of company stock valued at $85,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Benson Hill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Benson Hill by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 347,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Benson Hill by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Benson Hill by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

