TD Cowen Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TD Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $116.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.