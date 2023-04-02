EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Nemaura Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Nemaura Medical Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NMRD stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Nemaura Medical has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

