PEDEVCO’s (PED) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.40 price target on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of PED stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 263,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $248,095.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,007.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $35,666.31. Following the sale, the president now owns 570,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 263,931 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $248,095.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,007.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 262,933 shares of company stock valued at $282,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.