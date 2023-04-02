PEDEVCO’s (PED) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.40 price target on the stock.
Shares of PED stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 263,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $248,095.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,007.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $35,666.31. Following the sale, the president now owns 570,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 263,931 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $248,095.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,007.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 262,933 shares of company stock valued at $282,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
