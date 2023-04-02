Extreme Networks’ (EXTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.42.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 1.97. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $863,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

