Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.75. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

