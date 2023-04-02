Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.75. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
