JMP Securities Raises Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $20.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut Sprinklr from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Sprinklr stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $69,276.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 435,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $69,276.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 435,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,175. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 381,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprinklr by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

