JMP Securities Raises Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $20.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut Sprinklr from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.
Sprinklr Price Performance
Sprinklr stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $69,276.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 435,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $69,276.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 435,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,175. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 381,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprinklr by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
