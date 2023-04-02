BioCardia’s (BCDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

BioCardia Price Performance

Shares of BCDA opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $39.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.06. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.85.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioCardia by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.