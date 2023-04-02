RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

RAPT has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $18.35 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $629.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at RAPT Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,072 shares in the company, valued at $896,440.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,742 shares of company stock worth $442,202. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after buying an additional 913,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,627,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after buying an additional 103,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.