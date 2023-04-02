Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 201,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

