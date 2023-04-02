Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Shares of BOLT stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.04.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.
