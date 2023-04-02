Paychex, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.66. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

