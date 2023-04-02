Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ (STSA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STSA. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 177,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,944,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 149,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

