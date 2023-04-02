Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ (STSA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Separately, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.40.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.13.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
