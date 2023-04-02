EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EMX stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.78. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EMX Royalty by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in EMX Royalty by 60.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

