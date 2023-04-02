Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.20.
PAR Technology Stock Up 3.6 %
PAR stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $927.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.88.
PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
