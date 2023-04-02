Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.20.

PAR stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $927.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,862,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,842,000 after buying an additional 771,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,094,000 after buying an additional 108,118 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,061,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

