Applied DNA Sciences’ (APDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
APDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
