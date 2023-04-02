Applied DNA Sciences’ (APDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

APDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

About Applied DNA Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

