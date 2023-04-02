goeasy Ltd. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.82. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $12.79 per share.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday.

GSY stock opened at C$95.49 on Friday. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$88.43 and a twelve month high of C$144.19. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$115.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

