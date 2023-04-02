Contrasting Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) & Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Rating) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 11.67% 6.18% 4.30%

Volatility & Risk

Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

58.1% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Patten Energy Solutions Group and Agnico Eagle Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 0 0 6 0 3.00

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus target price of $70.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.32%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Agnico Eagle Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines $5.74 billion 4.06 $670.25 million $1.50 33.98

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Patten Energy Solutions Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. engages in the marketing of natural gas, propane and petroleum products. It also intends to pursue an exploration program to continue the exploration and development of the mineral claims with a view to establish sufficient mineral-bearing reserves. The firm also engages in exploration, production and development of lithium properties. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Dolton, IL.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine. The Southern Business segment consists of Pinos Altos mine, Creston Mascota mine, and La India mine. The Exploration segment represents the exploration offices in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Latin America. The company was founded by Paul Penna in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

