Financial Survey: Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) vs. First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Standard Chartered and First Merchants are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standard Chartered and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 0 4 1 0 2.20 First Merchants 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Merchants has a consensus price target of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.70%. Given First Merchants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $23.98 billion N/A $2.95 billion $0.83 9.12 First Merchants $712.95 million 2.76 $222.09 million $3.81 8.65

This table compares Standard Chartered and First Merchants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than First Merchants. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Chartered, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Standard Chartered pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Merchants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered 12.29% 6.84% 0.41% First Merchants 31.15% 12.79% 1.42%

Risk and Volatility

Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Merchants beats Standard Chartered on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advices; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company also provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and transportation financing, debt capital markets and leveraged financing, financing and securities services, and sales and structuring services, as well as macro, commodities, and credit trading services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 776 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

