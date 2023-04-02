Comparing Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hecla Mining and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining -5.20% 1.44% 0.95% Centrus Energy 17.77% -53.40% 8.99%

Volatility and Risk

Hecla Mining has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 1 5 0 2.83 Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hecla Mining and Centrus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hecla Mining presently has a consensus price target of $5.92, indicating a potential downside of 6.53%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hecla Mining and Centrus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $718.91 million 5.35 -$37.35 million ($0.07) -90.42 Centrus Energy $293.80 million 1.60 $52.20 million $3.38 9.53

Centrus Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hecla Mining. Hecla Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.7% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hecla Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Hecla Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co. operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations. The Greens Creek segment is located on Admiralty Island near Juneau in southeast Alaska. The Lucky Friday segment is located in northern Idaho. The Casa Berardi segment is located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada and is operated by Aurizon. The San Sebastian segment is located in the state of Durango, Mexico and contains underground mines. The company was founded by Amasa B. Campbell, Patsy Clark, and John Finch on October 14, 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

