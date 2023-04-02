Contrasting IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IM Cannabis and Curaleaf’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $41.79 million 0.19 -$14.17 million ($19.10) -0.04 Curaleaf $1.21 billion 1.45 -$101.73 million ($0.18) -15.61

IM Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IM Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

86.6% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IM Cannabis and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 1 0 0 2.00 Curaleaf 0 0 7 0 3.00

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,820.39%. Curaleaf has a consensus target price of $11.14, indicating a potential upside of 296.54%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Curaleaf.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -203.34% -28.22% -18.95% Curaleaf -9.72% -7.17% -3.67%

Summary

Curaleaf beats IM Cannabis on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

