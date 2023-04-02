Financial Contrast: Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) and Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) and Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Veritec and Gartner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A Gartner 0 4 3 0 2.43

Gartner has a consensus target price of $359.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.20%. Given Gartner’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gartner is more favorable than Veritec.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritec $350,000.00 2.29 -$510,000.00 ($0.03) -0.67 Gartner $5.48 billion 4.70 $807.80 million $9.99 32.61

This table compares Veritec and Gartner’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gartner has higher revenue and earnings than Veritec. Veritec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gartner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Gartner shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Gartner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Veritec has a beta of -21.4, indicating that its stock price is 2,240% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gartner has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veritec and Gartner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19% Gartner 14.75% 2,645.96% 13.34%

Summary

Gartner beats Veritec on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritec

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. The Conferences segment offers business professionals the opportunity to learn, share, and network through conferences and peer-driven sessions. The company was founded by Gideon I. Gartner and Dave L. R. Stein in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

