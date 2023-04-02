Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) versus Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Critical Contrast

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 17.77% -53.40% 8.99% Hecla Mining -5.20% 1.44% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Centrus Energy and Hecla Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Hecla Mining 0 1 5 0 2.83

Volatility & Risk

Hecla Mining has a consensus price target of $5.92, suggesting a potential downside of 6.53%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hecla Mining has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centrus Energy and Hecla Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $293.80 million 1.60 $52.20 million $3.38 9.53 Hecla Mining $718.91 million 5.35 -$37.35 million ($0.07) -90.42

Centrus Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hecla Mining. Hecla Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Hecla Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Hecla Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co. operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations. The Greens Creek segment is located on Admiralty Island near Juneau in southeast Alaska. The Lucky Friday segment is located in northern Idaho. The Casa Berardi segment is located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada and is operated by Aurizon. The San Sebastian segment is located in the state of Durango, Mexico and contains underground mines. The company was founded by Amasa B. Campbell, Patsy Clark, and John Finch on October 14, 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

