AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Down 14.6% in March

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCM opened at $20.56 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

