Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Decreases By 11.1%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forafric Global Price Performance
AFRIW stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Forafric Global has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forafric Global (AFRIW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.