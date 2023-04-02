Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Decreases By 11.1%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forafric Global Price Performance

AFRIW stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Forafric Global has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61.

Further Reading

