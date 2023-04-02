Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Update

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acutus Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,578 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.95. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

