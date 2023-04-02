Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

