Aehr Test Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,463 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 84% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,513 call options.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,327,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201 shares in the company, valued at $43,560.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,952 shares of company stock worth $13,125,489 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 610,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 384,636 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $861.12 million, a PE ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $40.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

