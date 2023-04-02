Short Interest in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Declines By 11.7%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the February 28th total of 5,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $385.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

