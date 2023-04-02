ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 3.2 %

AACG stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $60.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.33. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.