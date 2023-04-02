Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Aerovate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share.

AVTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

AVTE opened at $20.17 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $492.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $243,991.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $38,181.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $243,991.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $38,181.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,454. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,362,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

