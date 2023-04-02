Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,700 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 28th total of 436,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $62,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,587.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $57,579.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,949.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $62,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,587.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,123. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth $11,109,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth $6,639,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 116,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 59,335 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of ADUS opened at $106.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

