Zacks Research Weighs in on American Public Education, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

American Public Education Stock Up 10.6 %

APEI stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). American Public Education had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Granetta B. Blevins purchased 25,750 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $101,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,105 shares in the company, valued at $146,564.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in American Public Education by 58.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,107,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.