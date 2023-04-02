Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Declines By 7.4%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.43. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

