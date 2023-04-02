Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Declines By 7.4%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.43. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.
