Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

VNOM stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

