VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

VYNE stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $14.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at VYNE Therapeutics

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,210.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289,298 shares during the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

