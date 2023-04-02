VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.
VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance
VYNE stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $14.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at VYNE Therapeutics
In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,210.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile
VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.