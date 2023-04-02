Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
VRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.67.
Verint Systems Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ VRNT opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
