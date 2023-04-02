Head-To-Head Comparison: Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) vs. CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ubiquiti and CommScope’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.69 billion 9.71 $378.66 million $5.75 47.25 CommScope $9.23 billion 0.14 -$1.29 billion ($6.46) -0.99

Ubiquiti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope. CommScope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 19.42% -107.88% 36.56% CommScope -14.11% -51.71% 2.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Ubiquiti and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ubiquiti and CommScope, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A CommScope 2 3 3 0 2.13

CommScope has a consensus target price of $10.57, indicating a potential upside of 65.96%. Given CommScope’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CommScope is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Risk & Volatility

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommScope has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. 93.2% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CommScope shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats CommScope on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its trademarks include the U logo, UI, airMAX, airFiber, mFi, EdgeMAX, UniFi, AmpliFi, and UFiber. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

