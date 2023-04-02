Critical Review: PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) & Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PolyMet Mining and Bunker Hill Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$34.09 million ($0.34) -6.32 Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$6.40 million ($0.06) -1.36

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Bunker Hill Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PolyMet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunker Hill Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -10.03% -7.09% Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -60.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bunker Hill Mining beats PolyMet Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyMet Mining

(Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Bunker Hill Mining

(Get Rating)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.