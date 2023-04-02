Comparing Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) & DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Society Pass shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 29.97% 34.44% 16.06% Society Pass -599.57% -111.29% -88.60%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

DLocal has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DLocal and Society Pass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 2 3 3 0 2.13 Society Pass 0 0 2 0 3.00

DLocal presently has a consensus price target of $20.89, indicating a potential upside of 28.78%. Society Pass has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 169.61%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than DLocal.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DLocal and Society Pass’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $244.12 million 19.60 $77.88 million $0.36 45.06 Society Pass $5.64 million 4.90 -$33.79 million ($1.38) -0.74

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass. Society Pass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DLocal beats Society Pass on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

