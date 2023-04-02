Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 38,117 shares of company stock valued at $41,929 over the last 90 days. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 28,358.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 3,265,185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,030,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1,083.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,847 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,106,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 747,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 482,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 355,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

