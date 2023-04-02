Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price at $83.89

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.89.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 2.5 %

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.99 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $32,339,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $14,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 140.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,636,000 after acquiring an additional 194,888 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 902,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,797,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,987,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

