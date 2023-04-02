J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.25 ($3.05).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBRY shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.53) to GBX 213 ($2.62) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 278.70 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.08. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 280.40 ($3.45). The company has a market cap of £6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,114.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

