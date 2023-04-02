Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$63.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.8 %

Exchange Income stock opened at C$53.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$38.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.67.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

About Exchange Income

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.45%.

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.