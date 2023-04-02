Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CWAN. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 2.5 %

CWAN opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 729,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,584,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 729,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,584,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,530,926 shares of company stock valued at $228,140,587. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,509,000 after acquiring an additional 204,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,468,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,783,000 after acquiring an additional 168,319 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,638,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,223,000 after purchasing an additional 824,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

