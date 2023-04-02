Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REPL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 23.58 and a quick ratio of 23.58. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Replimune Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,680,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Articles

