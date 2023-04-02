Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.09 ($3.97).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.40) to GBX 344 ($4.23) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.69) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 376 ($4.62) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 370 ($4.55) to GBX 360 ($4.42) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 322 ($3.96) on Tuesday. Haleon has a twelve month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 337.95 ($4.15). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 323.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 303.19. The company has a market capitalization of £29.72 billion and a PE ratio of 2,927.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

