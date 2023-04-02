FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -54.05%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.