Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $26.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

