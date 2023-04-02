AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

AXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.69. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Stories

