Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €27.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of VNA opened at €17.34 ($18.65) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.09. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €15.27 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of €43.61 ($46.89).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

